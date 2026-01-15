Exports rise 1.87 pc to USD 38.5 bn in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The country's merchandise exports rose 1.87 per cent to USD 38.5 billion in December 2025, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.

Imports increased to USD 63.55 billion in December 2025 from USD 58.43 billion a year ago.

The trade deficit stood at USD 25 billion during the month under review.

Despite global uncertainties, India's exports are recording positive growth, Agrawal said.

This fiscal, exports of goods and services are likely to cross USD 850 billion, he added.

During April-December, exports rose 2.44 per cent to USD 330.29 billion.