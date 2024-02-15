Exports rise 3.12 pc to USD 36.92 bn in January

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The country's exports increased 3.12 per cent on-year to USD 36.92 billion in January, according to the data released by the government on Thursday.

Advertisment

Imports rose by about 3 per cent year-on-year to USD 54.41 billion in January this year.

Trade deficit in January, 2024 stood at USD 17.49 billion.

During April-January this financial year, exports dipped by 4.89 per cent to USD 353.92 billion. Imports slipped by 6.71 per cent to USD 561.12 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said despite global uncertainties, "we have" recorded positive growth. PTI RR DRR