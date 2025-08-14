Exports rise 7.29 pc to USD 37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at USD 27.35 bn

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) India's exports rose by 7.29 per cent to USD 37.24 billion in July, while trade deficit stood at USD 27.35 billion in the month, official data released on Thursday showed.

Exports were at USD 34.71 billion in July last year.

Imports also increased by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 64.59 billion during the month, the data showed.

During April-July 2025-26, exports increased by 3.07 per cent to USD 149.2 billion, while imports rose 5.36 per cent to USD 244.01 billion. PTI RR MR SHW