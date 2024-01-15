Exports rises 1 pc to USD 38.45 bn in Dec

New Delhi Jan 15 (PTI) The country's exports increased 1 per cent to USD 38.45 billion in December 2023, according to the data released by the government on Monday.

Advertisment

Imports, however, declined by 4.85 per cent to USD 58.25 billion in December last year.

During April-December this fiscal, exports dipped by 5.7 per cent to USD 317.12 billion. Imports slipped by 7.93 per cent to USD 505.15 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite a global slowdown, "we are" in the positive zone. PTI RR BAL BAL