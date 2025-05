New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) India's exports rose by 9.03 per cent to USD 38.49 billion in April, while the trade deficit stood at USD 26.42 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Thursday.

Imports increased by 19.12 per cent year-on-year to USD 64.91 billion in April.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that "I hope India will maintain this export momentum". PTI RR SHW