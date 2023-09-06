Extend production linked incentive scheme for wind energy component makers, says expert

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Extension of production linked incentive scheme for wind energy component and sub-component manufacturers will help scaling up installed manufacturing capacity in the country, said an industry expert.

"Along with wind OEM (original equipment manufacturers), Production Linked Incentive or PLI scheme, if extended to components and sub components manufacturers, will ensure scaling up of the manufacturing capacities installed," said Amit Kansal, CEO and MD of Senvion India, a wind turbine maker.

Kansal pointed this out at a curtain raiser presser ahead of the 'Windergy India 2023', scheduled from October 4-6 in Chennai.

The Windergy India 2023, a trade fair and conference, is being organised by Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association.

Kansal further stated that the PLI scheme will also help in job creation and give a boost to initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

As per the data, India's wind energy equipment sector currently has a manufacturing capacity of 42 GW, which is expected to get an addition of 5 GW in the current financial year.

Moreover, the government's target is set to remain at 10 GW per annum capacity addition up to 2028.

The Windergy India, while highlighting the need for technology and innovation, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to explore the latest trends, technologies, and business opportunities in the domain.

Supported by the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Renewable Energy, Niti Aayog and the government of Tamil Nadu through its investment promotion arm Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau as the Invest Partner, Windergy India will have representations from all the wind-rich states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan with a delegation.

The UK government is joining as a Country Partner, indicating its commitment to fostering cooperation with India in the offshore wind energy sector.

Denmark, as the Green Strategic Partner Country, would be showcasing its groundbreaking innovations from their country to propel the sector forward. Global Wind Energy Council has joined as Knowledge Partner.

Component manufacturers, industrial equipment makers, lubricants and gear box companies such as Suzlon, Envision Energy, Nordex, Sany Renewable Energy, Senvion, INOX Wind, Jindal Steel & Power, Aditya Birla Advanced Material and many more are part of Windergy India 2023. PTI KKS HVA