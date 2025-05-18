Extending full support to family of employee who died by suicide: Krutrim

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Ola's AI arm Krutrim on Sunday said it is extending full support to the family of an employee who had died by suicide earlier this month, and the company is in contact with authorities to offer assistance as needed.

It had emerged online that a young engineer of Krutrim had died by suicide on May 8 allegedly due to "extreme work pressure" as claimed by a colleague of the employee on Reddit.

When reached for comments, a statement by Krutrim spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our most talented young employees, Nikhil (Somwanshi), on the 8th of May. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time." The spokesperson further said, "We are extending our full support to Nikhil's family and our employees during this time of grief. We are also in contact with the relevant authorities and will continue to offer our assistance as needed." Krutrim said Somwanshi was "on personal leave at the time of the incident".

"He had reached out to his manager on April 8, expressing that he needed rest, and was promptly granted personal time off. Later, on April 17, he shared that he was feeling better but would benefit from additional rest, and his leave was extended accordingly.

As a company, the statement added, "We are heartbroken by this loss. Nikhil was a valued team member, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him." PTI RKL HVA