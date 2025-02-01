Extremely pleasant, successful: MP CM Mohan Yadav after 4-day Japan trip

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday returned to India after his four-day trip to Japan ahead of the state's investor summit.

Taking to social media platform X, Yadav said the four-day Japan visit was "extremely pleasant and successful".

This Japan visit will create new dimensions of investment in Madhya Pradesh and the relations between the two countries will become stronger with the participation of Japan as a partner country in the 'Global Investors Summit' to be held in Bhopal in February, he wrote.

During his journey, which was primarily aimed at attracting investment for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal, Yadav engaged with leading industrialists and pitched the state's potential, inviting them to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

Upon his arrival in Tokyo on Tuesday, he received a warm welcome from the Indian community, who honoured him with traditional gestures.

Yadav engaged in crucial meetings with the "Friends of MP-Japan" team and had a formal discussion with India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. These discussions centred on promoting industrial activities in Madhya Pradesh.

He also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Edogawa City and participated in a roadshow titled "Celebrating India-Japan Relationship" at the Indian Embassy.

On the second day of his trip, Yadav held discussions with major Japanese industrial groups, including Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) and JETRO (Japan Trade and Investment Organization).

He also met representatives from Toyota Motor Corporation to explore potential collaboration opportunities.

The third day saw Yadav visiting Kobe and Osaka. In Kobe, he met officials from Sysmex Corporation. He also visited Panasonic Energy's headquarters in Osaka for discussions regarding potential investments.

Alongside these business engagements, Yadav took time to explore significant cultural sites such as Kinkaku-ji and To-ji temples, emphasising the rich cultural heritage of Japan while fostering relationships with investors.

On the final day of his trip, Yadav wrapped up his meetings with various stakeholders, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's commitment to becoming an investment-friendly destination.

He reiterated the state's potential across various sectors, including power, auto, agriculture, tourism, mining, health, education, and IT.