Extremely rare mushroom Genus discovered in JK's Kishtwar district

Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) In a groundbreaking discovery, a rare mushroom variety was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district by a botanist.

Professor Faisal Mushtaq Kichloo, head of the Department of Botany at Government Degree College Kishtwar, has brought to light an extremely rare and unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in India, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The findings, confirmed by a scientist from New Zealand and published in a renowned international research journal, unveiled a novel addition to the mycological landscape of the region.

Kichloo's relentless pursuit of knowledge in the realm of wild mushrooms has yielded an unprecedented find -- a mushroom Taxa previously unknown to India, the spokesperson said.

"The discovery was made in one of the most remote areas of district Kishtwar, highlighting the ecological richness of the region," he said.

The significance of this discovery resonates globally, as it was reported in an esteemed international research journal. The publication of the manuscript faced an unforeseen delay due to the sudden demise of the Editor in Chief, Lorelei Norwell of Mycotaxon, based in the US, in August 2023.

The identification of this unique mushroom genus was accomplished through meticulous morpho-microscopic characterisation, complemented by Molecular Phylogeny, the spokesperson said.

The research was conducted at a reputed research institute in India, contributing to the scientific understanding of this newfound species.

The manuscript, authored by Kichloo, also boasts the collaboration of a distinguished co-author, currently serving as the Principal Scientist at the Botanical Survey of India. This collaborative effort enhances the credibility and depth of the research findings.

The discovery not only adds to the biodiversity archives of district Kishtwar but also underscores the importance of ongoing research efforts in understanding and conserving our natural heritage. PTI AB BAL BAL