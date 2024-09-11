Extremely shameful, Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Bharat: Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the US, saying it is "absolutely" shameful that the Leader of Opposition is defaming India on foreign soil and he should apologise for that.

Goyal said that the remarks are a well-thought agenda and deliberate attempt of the Congress party.

"Can anybody in his right mind justify or endorse the deplorable statements (of Mr Gandhi). The absolutely shameful manner in which India and every Indian is being defamed on foreign soil by a senior leader of the Congress Mr Rahul Gandhi," Goyal told reporters here.

He was replying to a question about Gandhi's remarks in the US.

"I think it is by deliberate choice that Shri Rahul Gandhi is making these statements because the Congress party in its desire to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this third term ...They are so frustrated that in their frustration they can not differentiate between a political adversary and the nation," the commerce minister said.

It is "shameful" the way the Congress leader meets anti-national people and terrorists related individuals and the way he casts aspersions on entire communities, he said.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi should apologize not only to Bharat, but he should apologise to every single citizen of India who has felt hurt," he added.

At a press conference held on Tuesday at the National Press Club in Washington, Gandhi supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies on Pakistan but the Leader of Opposition was critical of the latter's handling of China.

Gandhi is on a four-day visit to the United States. His first stop was in Dallas, which began on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi held a meeting with a group of lawmakers at the US Capitol. The Congress has dismissed the criticism over Gandhi meeting Omar, known for her controversial positions regarding India.

Gandhi has alleged that democracy in India for the last 10 years was broken, but now it is fighting back. PTI RR MR