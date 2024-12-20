EY partners with National Association for the Blind for 'talking books'

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Consulting, assurance, tax and transaction services provider EY India on Friday said it has partnered with not-for-profit organisation National Association for the Blind (NAB) to create over 600 audio books that is expected to benefit more than 1,00,000 people with visual impairment across India.

The initiative is part of EY Ripples programme, under which EY employees devote their time to SDG-focused projects, bringing together their combined skills, knowledge and experience to positively impact wider sections of the society, the company said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, EY employees will record over 40,000 pages for the audio books in a month.

"Initiatives like Talking Books allow us to empower differently-abled, ensuring everyone has access to the resources they need to learn and grow.

"The overwhelming response from our employees reflects not just a shared purpose but a collective action towards making a meaningful impact where it matters the most. We are committed to expanding our efforts and introducing new initiatives that uphold our shared purpose," EY India National Talent Leader Arti Dua said. PTI SM HVA