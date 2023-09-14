Eyeing Rs 2.5 lakh crore investments during Uttarakhand Global Investors' Summit: Dhami

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the state was eyeing Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments during the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit to be held here in December.

Advertisment

Dhami, addressing a curtain raiser event here, said he will participate in roadshows in London, Singapore, Taiwan, Dubai and Abu Dhabi in September-October to attract investors to the state.

The Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on December 8-9.

Dhami said the Uttarakhand government was implementing special policies for encouraging investments in the state and was also looking at attractive financial incentives to promote investment in various sectors of the state.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister said at present a land bank of about 6,000 acres is available in Uttarakhand for setting up industries in various sectors. There has been continuous improvement in rail, road and air connectivity in the state.

Direct air service is available from the Dehradun Airport to various cities, he said, adding that the Dehradun and Pantnagar airport were also being expanded.

As part of the development and upgrade of the railway network, construction work of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line is in progress, the chief minister said.

Construction work of an all-weather road to facilitate the Char-Dham Yatra was also in progress, he said.

Dhami said Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd, E-Kuber and ITC have signed Memoranda of Understanding to invest up to Rs 7,500 crore in the state. PTI SKU TRB TRB