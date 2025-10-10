Fable Fintech's new platform to transform operations of 500 exchange houses globally

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Cross border payment solutions provider Fable Fintech on Friday announced strategic initiative targeting up to 500 exchange houses worldwide with new middleware platform ConnectX, designed to modernise their operations.

This comprehensive solution addresses persistent challenges faced by these financial institutions, including legacy system limitations, regulatory compliance hurdles, and digital transformation barriers, a company statement said.

The platform enables a seamless transition from outdated technology to modern digital operations without disrupting existing systems, it stated.

"ConnectX provides these institutions with complete control over their technology stack, allowing them to adapt to regulatory changes, expand service corridors, and enhance customer experiences through a phased digital transformation approach," Naushad Contractor, Founder & CEO of Fable Fintech, said.

Key platform capabilities include deployment of fully branded digital channels, dynamic pricing management tools, and streamlined integration with new payout partners. The modular architecture allows independent updates to compliance and accounting modules while maintaining operational continuity.

Fable Fintech powers the cross-border remittance and payments processing solutions offered by banks, money transfer operators, & other licensed entities to their retail and SME customers. It has a team of over 200 resources in India, with key personnel based in India, the US, Canada, the UAE and the UK.