FableStreet parent raises Rs 50 cr to accelerate offline expansion

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) FS Life, the parent company of fashion brands FableStreet and Pink Fort, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in its latest funding round led by Colossa Ventures and Rahul Garg, founder and managing partner of IGNITE Growth LLP, to accelerate offline expansion.

This funding round also saw participation from existing investors Fireside Ventures and Mirabilis Investment Trust, the company said in a statement.

"FS Life currently runs five stores across Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR and aims to double this footprint in the next six months, with a longer-term goal of opening over 100 stores in the next three years. We are outperforming competitor brands across all locations, and our stores are paying back invested capital within 18 months," FS Life co-founder Adarsh Sharma said.

*** Pet food brand Muttley Crew secures USD 4,25,000 in seed round * Muttley Crew, a Bengaluru-based pet food brand, on Tuesday announced the successful raise of its seed funding round, raising USD 4,25,000 (about Rs 3.77 crore).

The round saw participation from a group of private investors, reflecting strong confidence in Muttley Crew's vision, product innovation, and growth potential in India's rapidly expanding pet care market, the company said in a statement.

The funds will be used to scale operations, expand retail presence across India and enhance product development, enabling Muttley Crew to make high-quality, natural, and preservative-free pet nutrition more accessible to pet parents nationwide.

"This funding is more than a financial milestone - it validates our belief that pets deserve the same quality and care in their food as humans do.

With the support of our investors and the strength of our team, we are ready to expand our footprint to more than 100 locations by the next quarter and redefine pet nutrition across India," Smriti Thomas, Founder and CEO of Muttley Crew, said.

*** Premium kidswear brand Orange Sugar raises Rs 4 cr to expand product line * Premium kidswear brand Orange Sugar on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 4 crore in a pre-seed angel funding round led by Consumer Collective by Atrium and Ramakant Sharma as co-lead.

The round also saw participation from a distinguished group of angel investors, including Livspace cofounder Saurabh Jain, Cofounder of Cleartax Srivatsan Chari, Onsitego cofounder Kunal Mahipal, Indiqube Cofounder Meghana Agarwal, and Sunil Khaitan, MD and Head of India Capital Solutions Group, Goldman Sachs, the company said in a statement.

With the infusion of fresh capital, Orange Sugar aims to accelerate its growth by launching new product lines and categories within the premium kidswear segment, while further strengthening its distribution network across digital marketplaces, quick commerce and offline retail.

The company also plans to invest in brand-building initiatives and deepen engagement with parent communities, alongside enhancing manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies to enable scalable and sustainable expansion, the company said.