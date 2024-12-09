Fabrecreate transforms textile waste into jackets for displaced children in India

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Fabrecreate, a sustainability-driven initiative, is tackling India's growing textile waste crisis by converting surplus fabric into jackets for displaced children.

The organisation is distributing HOPE Jackets-cum-sleeping bags to children in refugee camps and other underserved communities, according to a statement.

Founded by Jaivir Gulati, a student-led initiative Fabrecreate currently has a modest production capacity.

To date, it has upcycled approximately 1,000-plus HOPE Jackets, and aims to scale up significantly by producing and distributing an additional 3,500-5,000 such jackets, Gulati said.

"Our capacity continues to grow as we forge new partnerships and collaborations," he said.

It has collaborated with textile manufacturers, donation centres and local partners to collect surplus fabrics. Production is carried out in small, distributed units, ensuring flexibility and ease of access to materials.

The project also focuses on social impact, employing underprivileged women in the production process of HOPE Jackets.