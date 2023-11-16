Facilities being provided to investors for implementing developmental projects: Negi

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday said adequate facilities are being provided to investors for implementing various developmental projects in the state, and issues are getting resolved.

During a meeting with project developer companies involved in various projects in the state regarding the lease money, he said efforts would be made to settle all issues related to lease money, a statement issued here said.

He instructed the Revenue Department officials to prepare a list of all such cases, coordinate with all companies, and report the actual situation. Various project developer companies presented their views, which the state government will deeply consider, he assured.

Earlier, chairing a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HP Shiva), he said it is an important project to ensure unprecedented development in horticulture.

To make the HP Shiva project successful on the ground, Negi, who also holds the portfolio of the horticulture department, directed the officers to visit the field to know the stakeholders' problems and solve them then and there.

He also said the the state government's objective was to make the schemes and ensure that the benefits reach people in time.