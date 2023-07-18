Factors.ai raises USD 3.6 million

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) B2B account analytics platform Factors.ai on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3.6 million (about Rs 30 crore) in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

Advertisment

Existing investors Elevation Capital and Emergent Ventures, and angel investors Velli Vellore of Microsoft-acquired Ally.io and Arjun Pillai, Chief Data Officer of software company Zoominf, among others also participated in the round.

The funding will facilitate pipeline growth, sales and marketing operations and deliver value to customers, co-founder and CEO of Factors.ai Srikrishna Swaminathan said.

"Looking ahead, we plan to achieve profitability and expand our customer base," he added.

Advertisment

"B2B marketing is undergoing a rapid evolution and growing complex. Existing analytics and attribution solutions are ill-equipped to deal with this change," Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said.

The US-based startup was founded by Srikrishna Swaminathan, Aravind Murthy and Praveen Das. It offers revenue attribution, individual account analysis and intelligence, according to a statement.

*** Fraud and identity platform Bureau raises USD 4.5 million *Fraud and identity platform Bureau on Tuesday announced that it has raised USD 4.5 million (around Rs 36.9 crore) in a funding round led by GMO VenturePartners.

Advertisment

Founded in 2020 by Ranjan Reddy, Bureau ID has raised USD 20.5 million till date, according to a statement.

The company has also acquired YC-backed identity verification startup inVOID through which it aims to enhance global coverage, IP scope and tech stack, it said.

CEO and Founder Ranjan Reddy said as compliance regulations extend from the banking sector to gig economy, crypto, gaming and e-commerce, in some cases for the first time, companies need fraud prevention as well.

"This acquisition adds to the distinct strengths of our device intelligence, behavioral AI, and no-code decisioning platform and brings additional KYC and compliance workflows to our real-time, AI-based capabilities," he added.

Ryu Muramatsu, Director and Founding Partner at GMO VenturePartners, said, "As an investor on both debt and equity sides, fraud prevention is a key priority for Fintechs today and Bureau is in a great position to become the market leader in this space." PTI GRJ SHW ANU ANU