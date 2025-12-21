Facts are being misrepresented in Delhi airport incident: Pilot Sejwal's lawyer

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The lawyer of Captain Virender Sejwal, who was involved in an altercation with a passenger at the Delhi airport, on Sunday said the incident was resolved in the presence of CISF officials at the airport and claimed the facts were being misrepresented.

On Friday when Sejwal, an Air India Express pilot off-duty at the time, had an altercation with the passenger, Ankit Dewan. The latter had mentioned the incident and posted photos on social media on the same day evening.

Air India Express has suspended the pilot pending investigation.

In a statement on Sunday, Sejwal's lawyer Sonali Karwasra Joon said distorted social media portrayal is based on a one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts.

"Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalise a settled issue.

"Whereas castiest remarks were made against Capt Sejwal, and absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family, including a child," the statement claimed.

According to the statement, the incident between the two passengers was resolved in the presence of CISF officials at the airport.

"Both parties 'voluntarily signed a statement' confirming that they did not wish to pursue any legal action," it said.

The lawyer also said Sejwal has full faith in authorities that he will not be denied justice and the incident will be looked at impartially considering all facts and without the overbearing social media narrative.

"This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or professional duties. Attempts to associate the company's name are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention on an otherwise settled personal issue," the lawyer said.

On Friday, Dewan, in a post on X, said Sejwal assaulted him physically at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Delhi airport and that his seven-year-old daughter who saw the assault is still traumatised and scared.

In a statement on Friday, Air India Express said it is aware of an incident at the Delhi airport involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline, and had an altercation with another passenger.

"We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation.

"Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," the airline had said.

On Saturday, the civil aviation ministry said it has taken serious cognizance of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect.

"A formal enquiry has been ordered. Detailed reports have been sought from BCAS and CISF," the ministry had said in a post on X in response to a post by Dewan. PTI RAM TRB