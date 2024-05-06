FADA, Frost & Sullivan team up for study to analyse domestic PV segment

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Automobile dealer's body FADA on Monday said it has joined hands with Frost & Sullivan for a study to analyse various aspects of customer journey, encompassing sales, after-sales and product quality across the domestic passenger vehicle industry.

The Customer Experience Index (CEI) study will target various segments like hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, EVs and luxury vehicles, utilising a detailed questionnaire to capture insights from 8,000 participants across 26 cities.

The study would include seven metropolitan areas, 16 tier-2 cities and three tier-3 locations, ensuring a broad and inclusive data set that spans the diverse Indian landscape.

"By incorporating this customer experience index survey, we are broadening our analytical scope to encompass all facets of the Indian automobile ecosystem, thereby providing a comprehensive voice and strategic vision for all stakeholders," FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said.

The insights garnered from this expansive survey will directly inform and refine OEM strategies, facilitating tailored customer experiences that foster brand loyalty and satisfaction, he added.

FADA Research & Academy Chairman Vinkesh Gulati said by integrating detailed assessments of sales, after-sales and product quality experiences from various vehicle categories, the body aims to provide OEMs and dealers with the insights necessary to elevate their service standards and product offerings.

The results of the study are expected in September this year.

"India is poised to witness exponential growth in the automotive industry driven by the rising middle-income and youth population, adoption of electric vehicles, increased investment in the Indian automotive industry and government policy impetus," Frost & Sullivan Global Managing Partner & Executive Board Member Aroop Zutshi stated.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) India represents over 15,000 automobile dealerships having over 30,000 sales outlets across the country. PTI MSS MSS TRB TRB TRB