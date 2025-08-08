Fadnavis blames 'faulty tendering' for incomplete projects; cites Mumbai-Goa highway work

Pune, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said "faulty tendering" was one of the key reasons why projects remain incomplete and asserted that an all-round approach should be adopted during the planning phase itself.

Speaking at a workshop on execution of infrastructure projects in Pune, the CM said Maharashtra leads when it comes to overall projects but a sizable part of these remain incomplete.

"In 2019, a report by Deutsche Bank stated Maharashtra accounted for 49 per cent of overall projects in the country. We felt good about the report and we used to quote it in every speech. But today when I look back, what I see is 40 per cent of the total projects in the state have still not been completed," he said while emphasising the need for timely competition of works.

"Faulty tendering is the most significant reason for delays and project failures. The capacity of the contractor must be thoroughly assessed before awarding any tender. Unfortunately, at times, tenders are floated or conditions are laid down due to political or other pressures, and the result is incomplete or delayed projects," he said.

The Mumbai-Goa Highway project suffered because of poor tendering processes, Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra has, in the last 10 years, gained considerable experience in successfully completing mega projects that were once only seen in foreign countries.

"But we need more accountability across the project lifecycle, from conception to completion. More attention should be paid during the planning phase itself. A 360-degree approach during planning can ensure smooth execution. We have tools like Gati Shakti, but effective inter-departmental coordination is key," he noted. PTI SPK BNM