Fadnavis favours automation at explosives units after 19 workers die at Nagpur facility blast

Nagpur, Mar 2 (PTI) A day after a powerful blast at a detonator making unit in Nagpur district killed 19 workers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday pitched for 100 per cent automation of certain protocols and processes in manufacturing of explosives.

The managing director of SBL Energy Ltd, which owns the unit, was among nearly a dozen people who have been arrested in connection with the blast, he informed.

Fadnavis said it has been observed that even slightest human error triggers accidents and advocated full automation of certain operations at explosives manufacturing facilities to prevent tragedies in the future.

The state government will study this technological aspect and prepare a detailed report which will be sent to the Centre for consideration, the CM maintained.

At least 19 workers died and 23 others were injured in the blast at the detonator assembly unit of SBL Energy Ltd, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district on Sunday morning.

Speaking to reporters after visiting some of the injured persons admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, Fadnavis said an FIR has been registered against 21 people in connection with the blast and 11 of them, including the SBL Energy's managing director, have been arrested.

Fadnavis noted that rules regulating such sensitive establishments date back to 2008, while technology has undergone a sea change since then. Hence, there is a need to have a relook at protocols governing these units.

The CM said accidents take place even after conducting safety audit of such establishments and it needs to be ascertained whether lack of supervision or negligence by officials was the main cause behind these tragedies.

Fadnavis maintained his government will conduct a study on whether certain protocols and processes in manufacturing of explosives could be made 100 per cent automated.

"We will approach the central government with the findings of the study and its suggestions. There was a need to consider full automation of some processes as explosives are highly inflammable and even a minor human error can cause an accident and endanger lives of people," he stated.

Fadnavis said the company operating the blast-hit unit (SBL Energy) will pay a compensation of Rs 75 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 25 lakh to every injured person.

Besides, the state government will provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, while the Centre will give Rs 2 lakh to them, he added. PTI CLS RSY