Fadnavis holds meet to assess impact of US tariff hike on Maharashtra's economy, exporting firms

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday held a high-level meeting to assess the potential impact of the recent hike in tariff by the United States on the state's economy and export-driven industries.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff, raising the total duties to 50 per cent on goods coming from India, as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. The 50 per cent duty will come into effect from August 27.

The meeting was convened with Maharashtra government's Chief Economic Advisor Praveensingh Pardeshi and was attended by senior officials as well as experts such as Professor Satyanarayan Kothe from Mumbai School of Economics and economist Rishi Shah.

The discussion focused on key indicators such as GDP, employment, and trade, an official release issued here said.

"CM Fadnavis emphasized the need to study the potential repercussions of the US tariff policy on Maharashtra's export-oriented sectors and global competitiveness. He directed officials to immediately coordinate with the Central government and chart out necessary measures to safeguard the state's economic interests," the release said.

"The state is committed to protecting its industries and ensuring economic resilience," Fadnavis said at the conclusion of the meeting.

He said expert inputs and Central guidance would be sought in framing an effective response strategy. PTI MR BNM