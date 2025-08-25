Fadnavis launches upgraded portal for partnership firms, promises faster, transparent services

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched the upgraded Registrar of Partnership Firms 2.0 portal and said it would provide faster, more transparent and user-friendly services to citizens and businesses.

Inaugurating the portal at his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, he noted the platform has been modernised in line with technological advances to save people's time, money and effort.

The upgraded website will also be integrated with Maharashtra's Ease of Doing Business initiative through a one-stop window for partnership firm applications, thereby boosting entrepreneurship and the state's economic growth, the CM maintained.

Established in 1958, the Registrar of Partnership Firms in Mumbai has so far registered nearly eight lakh partnership firms.

The department has divisional offices in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur. The online registration process for partnership firms began in June 2012 with the launch of the first web-based system.

In October 2017, the MahaIT department introduced the portal 1.0 with online application submission, fee payment, document upload, filing of objections and digital delivery of registration certificates.

However, in view of storage capacity limitations and rising demand, MahaIT developed portal 2.0, officials said.

The upgraded website has been modernised in line with present-day needs and technological progress, making it more convenient, modern, and user-friendly.

Improvements in the portal will save citizens time, money and effort.

Under the government's Ease of Doing Business initiative, the new portal also provides a facility to submit applications for partnership firms through a one-stop window, which will help create a favourable environment for industrial growth and accelerate the state's economic progress, Fadnavis said.

MahaIT will provide telephone support to the portal and has appointed a dedicated expert to resolve technical issues. Applications and documents will be permanently stored on unlimited cloud storage, ensuring the website does not slow down, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

A rectification facility, which was not available earlier, has now been introduced. Online reset options for user IDs and passwords are available, eliminating the need for physical visits to the office, it added. PTI MR RSY