Fadnavis meets Jindal, Godrej; discusses major investment, collaboration plans

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he met Jindal Stainless Ltd chairman Ratan Jindal and welcomed the company's proposed investment of Rs 42,886 crore to set up one of the largest stainless steel plants in the state.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said the plant, with a capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), will generate employment for 15,500 people.

"Delighted to meet Shri Ratan Jindal ji, to welcome their proposed investment, I express my deep gratitude for their confidence in Maharashtra and assured him complete support to execute this investment," the CM said in his post.

Separately, Fadnavis also met Pirojsha Godrej, executive vice chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group, at his official residence.

"Discussed the impressive 128-year legacy of Godrej, which started in Maharashtra. Looking forward to partnering to deliver growth in agricultural value chains, world-class urban development, and women empowerment through innovative financial inclusion initiatives," Fadnavis said in another post. PTI ND BNM