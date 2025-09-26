Fadnavis meets PM, seeks help for rain-hit farmers; Oppn demands substantial aid, loan waiver

New Delhi/Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday sought financial help from the Centre for flood and rain-hit farmers, while the Opposition pushed for a substantial relief package and loan waiver for the thousands of cultivators facing crop losses.

Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and urged him to help flood battered farmers who have faced losses due to heavy rains that lashed the state recently, especially in Marathwada, an arid region which has experienced unprecedented downpour.

Seeking immediate relief for farmers, the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have announced separate protests over the issue and insisted the government declare a "wet drought" in the state.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) said Fadnavis should seek assistance from Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and immediate loan waiver by using PM Cares Fund, the Congress said the CM should return from Delhi only after securing a substantial relief package for flood-affected farmers.

In the national capital, Fadnavis said he handed over a memorandum to the PM and briefed him about the flood situation in the aftermath of heavy rains.

"I have submitted a memorandum to the prime minister on my behalf, and that of the two deputy chief ministers. We have apprised him about the flood situation in Maharashtra, the extent of damage and requested him to help the state through the mechanism of NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) to the full extent," the CM said.

"The prime minister asked the state government to send a proposal in this regard which will be considered constructively," the chief minister later told reporters.

Asked about the BJP's promise of a loan waiver to farmers, Fadnavis said a committee has been formed to examine the issue and the focus of the government was on how to make the step more effective.

"We will certainly fulfil the assurance of a loan waiver given by us in the manifesto. A committee has been set up in this regard and it will decide on the loan waiver. A loan waiver cannot be done time and again, so the focus will be on how to make it more effective," the emphasised.

The CM noted loans taken for kharif (summer) crops will have to be repaid next year. "The immediate concern of farmers is help in their accounts. So it will be our priority to extend this (financial) help," he said.

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar told PTI on Friday that the state government has approved Rs 1,500 crore for disbursal to farmers, who suffered crop losses due to heavy rains between May and August this year in Marathwada, which has eight districts.

The state is also giving priority to providing financial assistance to the family members of those who lost their lives in the recent floods, he said.

"We are carrying out the assessment work. At present, our priority is to help the kin of those who have lost lives, lost their animals and houses apart from giving compensation to farmers," Papalkar added.

Hitting out at the CM, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said in Buldhana his party will launch an agitation on October 3 as the state government's aid package following heavy rains was a pittance as affected farmers will not even get Rs 3,000 per hectare.

The government must declare a "wet drought", provide Rs 50,000 per hectare in compensation, Rs 2 lakh per acre for land washed away, free seeds and fertilisers for the rabi (winter) season, and a comprehensive loan waiver, Sapkal demanded.

A "wet drought" is a meteorological phenomenon wherein an area receives abundant rainfall, but the availability of water remains low, causing agricultural loss.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said party chief Uddhav Thackeray will likely lead a protest march in Marathwada on October 11 on the issue of assistance to farmers.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar expressed concern over the extensive damage caused by heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, saying the unprecedented calamity has devastated farmers and disrupted rural life, and urged the government to prioritise relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a post on X, the former agriculture minister highlighted the disaster has not only destroyed crops but also resulted in large-scale death of livestock, pushing the agrarian community into distress.

"Small and large businesses, artisans, agricultural labourers have also been badly affected," he said.

Highlighting the worsening situation in rural areas, Pawar pointed to an acute shortage of fuel and essential food supplies, calling for the immediate activation and strengthening of the public distribution system (PDS).

"There is a high risk of disease outbreaks, and healthcare facilities must be made available without delay," he added.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said black flag protests against leaders visiting flood-affected areas will not be tolerated and action could be taken against those behind such acts.

The BJP minister rejected NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil's demand of Rs 50,000 annual financial aid for flood-affected farmers.

Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in Marathwada since September 20, claiming at least nine lives. Crops on more than 30,000 hectares were washed away due to the floods, as per the state government The region comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 86 persons across Marathwada so far during the ongoing monsoon season (since June), officials have said.