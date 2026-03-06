Fadnavis praises Ajit Pawar's in his budget speech, announces memorial, award in his name

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) More than a month after his death in an air crash, former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar figured prominently in the state assembly, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis effusively praised him in his budget speech on Friday and announced a memorial for the late leader.

Fadnavis, who presented the budget for 2026-27 in the assembly in his capacity as the state finance minister, showered encomiums on Pawar for his administrative acumen and financial management skills while serving in the cabinet.

Referring to Pawar's long political and legislative career, the CM said the senior leader handled the finance portfolio multiple times and had deep knowledge of the state's fiscal system and development priorities.

Pawar, who died in the January 28 plane crash near the Baramati airport in his home district of Pune, had presented 11 budgets and was due to table the 12th one.

The former NCP president was a Deputy CM in the Fadnavis cabinet and handled the finance and planning portfolio. After his death, Fadnavis took over the key portfolio.

The chief minister announced the government has decided to institute an award in Pawar's name to recognise outstanding work in the field of administration and public service.

He said a memorial dedicated to the late politician will be set up to highlight his contribution to the state's political and administrative landscape.

Fadnavis maintained Pawar's experience and leadership played an important role in maintaining fiscal discipline while ensuring continued focus on development and welfare.

There were emotional scenes in the Lower House as Fadnavis stood up to present the budget.

As he rose to begin the speech, MLAs raised slogans of 'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe', paying tributes to the late leader. PTI MR RSY