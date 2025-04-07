Fadnavis seeks speedy implementation of growth hub projects in MMR

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) The creation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Growth Hub is crucial to increase the area's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to USD 300 billion by 2030, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

For the development of MMR as a growth hub, significant contributions from sectors like tourism, industry, urban development, housing, and the environment will be required, he said, adding that work on various projects that have been initiated in this region must be accelerated.

He was speaking during a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Growth Hub Regulatory Board.

"Keeping this in mind, several projects have been initiated in the Growth Hub report. The projects must be of global standard, and for that, close monitoring is essential. The progress of these projects should be tracked using a war room and a dashboard. A team must be created to resolve any challenges faced by these projects," he said.

The report for developing MMR as a Growth Hub was prepared in September 2024. Since then, eight meetings at various levels have been held regarding the Growth Hub.

A total of 37 projects, eight policies, and 19 government decisions have been made, and the implementation of these projects will be carried out by seven agencies, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

In the Goregaon Film City project, an IICT centre will be established, and several global studios are eager to start operations there, it said.

The growth hub also includes projects for developing special zones in the western suburbs, the development of MBPT land, Worli Dairy, the development of Angav Saape region, the Khardav integrated business centre and development in Boisar, Virar, and Thane areas.

An integrated transport plan for Vadhvan Port, the establishment of a world-class data cenre, developing industrial cities on industrial estate, setting up a health city in MMR, affordable housing for the poor, and special projects to boost tourism are also part of the Growth Hub, it said.

For the long-term, sustainable and world-class development of MMR, the implementation of projects under the development plan must be expedited, Fadnavis said.

He emphasized that the MMR Growth Hub should be promoted and publicized at the 'Waves' event to be held in Mumbai.

Chief secretary Sujata Saunik provided details about the joint report on the Growth Hub by NITI Aayog and Maharashtra government and the action taken on it.

She mentioned that the Maharashtra model was particularly acknowledged and praised in the Chief Secretary's Council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that more focus should be placed on sectors like tourism, industry, urban development, environment and housing, she said, adding that development of surrounding areas, in addition to the MMR, should be prioritized.

The discussion during the meeting also covered the economic blueprint of the MMR region, decisions taken for the Growth Hub so far, key projects and their current status, tourism projects, and coordination between the Centre and the state, the CMO statement said. PTI MR BNM