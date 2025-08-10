Fadnavis thanks PM Modi for Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train

Nagpur, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train, saying it will increase the connectivity of Vidarbha with Pune.

It will be the longest distance train among all Vande Bharat trains in India till now, Fadnavis told reporters.

The train will cover the distance of 881 km in 12 hours and will have stoppages at all major stations, which will will increase the connectivity of Vidarbha and north Maharashtra with Pune in a big manner, he said.

PM Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains in Bengaluru on Sunday. While the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Modi in person; the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar, and Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune Vande Bharat services, were launched virtually.

These trains will significantly enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide a "world-class" travel experience to the passengers, as per officials.

"It is a moment of immense joy for all of us that Nagpur to Pune Vande Bharat train has started today. We earlier requested the Railway Minister to starte Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat train, who had assured of us a positive decision on this demand. And, by the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that decision has shaped up today," Fadnavis said.

The CM said he thanks the prime minister for starting this train.

Now, this train goes to Daund via Ahilyanagar and then goes to Pune. It means the trains gets de-routed, which increases the distance by more than 100 km, he pointed out.

"Hence, we have demanded to create a route directly from Nagar to Pune, which benefits the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) as well," Fadnavis said.

"Accordingly, we have offered to integrate the new expressway from Sambhajinagar to Ahilyanagar to Pune with railways by giving an additional right of way, then this work could be completed faster and will reduce the distance and time as well," Fadnavis said. PTI CLS GK