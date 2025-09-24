Fadnavis visits flood-hit areas, assures aid to farmers before Diwali; payout norms to be relaxed

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday visited areas devastated by floods and rains to gather first-hand information about the extent of damage and ongoing relief efforts as the government promised aid to farmers before Diwali.

Fadnavis, who visited Solapur district in western Maharashtra and Latur in the Marathwada region, said the government would relax compensation norms and assured more assistance to farmers and others on the back of more than Rs 2,200 crore of relief package already approved by the cabinet.

Authorities continued their rescue efforts in rain-battered Marathwada, where teams from NDRF and defence forces moved more than 50 persons to safer places in Dharashiv district, while hundreds of people were evacuated in Nanded city from low-lying areas.

In Solapur, Fadnavis inspected the damage in Nimgaon and Darphal Sina villages in Madha taluka, where standing crops, livestock, homes and businesses have suffered widespread havoc.

He interacted with local residents and urged them to remain resilient, assuring the government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis.

"Every affected citizen will receive assistance from the government. A relief package of more than Rs 2,200 crore has already been approved by the state cabinet before the survey of damage, and more aid will follow if needed," Fadnavis said.

The government would relax norms for compensation and extend help under the same criteria used for providing aid during drought and excessive rainfall situations, he emphasised.

He said financial assistance would cover agricultural losses, damaged homes, food supplies, roads, schools, power infrastructure and farm roads. Separate aid will be extended to affected businesses.

Fadnavis later visited flood-hit village of Ujani in Ausa taluka and Aurad Shahjani village in Latur district in Marathwada, which has seen unprecedented rains in the last few days, and reaffirmed his government's commitment to help the affected people.

He interacted with farmers in the village and addressed them.

"I last came to the village (Ujani) seven years ago for the work of Jalyukt Shivar (a water conservation scheme). We are going to keep all criteria aside and help farmers. We will follow norms in providing help which we usually do during droughts. The government will help farmers as well as those whose homes have suffered damage," the CM maintained.

"We will do more to help people. Infrastructure has also suffered losses and we will sanction necessary bridges and roads. The government stands with farmers and their demands will be fulfilled," Fadnavis asserted.

Talking to reporters in Aurad Shahjani, the CM said farm lands have been submerged and soil has got washed away in Latur district.

To help farmers, Fadnavis said the government will ask banks not to insist on repayment of old loans given the losses they are facing now.

"Kharif season has started and there was no issue of loan repayment now. We will tell banks not to seek repayment of old loans (from farmers)," he noted.

The CM favoured growing climate-resilient crops for stable yields and to minimise the impact of natural disasters.

He said the confluence of Manjra and Terna rivers near Aurad Shahjani has caused flooding in parts of Latur district and suggested constructing barrages.

"We are giving financial assistance even if crop survey of a single village is received. Flood-hit farmers will get aid before Diwali (Oct 20)," Fadnavis stated.

The CM said, "Rainfall expected in a month is falling in three days. So water discharge grows. Water of one river is obstructed by another (referring to Manjra-Terna confluence in Aurad Shahjani). As a result water enters villages." Talking about the change in criteria to give aid to farmers, Fadnavis said, "We have started acting on loss surveys. Wherever there is waterlogging and damage assessment is not possible, a survey done just with a drone will be considered for compensation. National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms have been revised by the Centre. We will help farmers according to the new norms." The CM said compensation disbursal is being streamlined and fast-tracked.

"Earlier, aid was given six months after a natural disaster or extreme weather condition. We have changed the pattern now. Even if we get survey reports from a single village we are going to give aid. We will give additional help in case of soil erosion," he assured.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited flood-affected pockets in Dharashiv district in Marathwada.

Talking to reporters later, Shinde said the government would help farmers who have suffered losses due to floods and recent torrential downpours.

The deputy CM said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rescued people from flooded areas.

Another Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, toured Karmala taluka of Solapur district and interacted with farmers and local authorities.

He directed the administration to ensure immediate assistance to farmers who have suffered crop losses in the recent heavy rains.

Pawar urged farmers "not to lose heart" and assured all assistance to them.

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall, there has been significant damage to crops. I went to the fields to inspect the crops. I interacted with farmers to understand their problems and gathered information about the damage that has occurred," he said in a post on X.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar that intense rainfall in September has inflicted greater damage than previous downpours. PTI MR AW NR GK RSY