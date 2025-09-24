Fadnavis visits flood-hit Solapur, Latur districts; says govt will relax compensation norms

Solapur/Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited flood-hit areas of Solapur district and Latur in Marathwada and assured his government will provide all possible help to people, including farmers, without focusing on specific criteria.

In Solapur in western Maharashtra, Fadnavis inspected the damage in Nimgaon and Darphal Sina villages in Madha taluka, where standing crops, livestock, homes and businesses have suffered widespread havoc.

He interacted with local residents and urged them to remain resilient, assuring the government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis.

"Every affected citizen will receive assistance from the government. A relief package of more than Rs 2,200 crore has already been approved by the state cabinet, and more aid will follow when needed," Fadnavis said.

The government would relax norms for compensation and extend help under the same criteria used for providing aid during drought and excessive rainfall situations, he emphasised.

He said financial assistance would cover agricultural losses, damaged homes, food supplies, roads, schools, power infrastructure and farm roads. Separate aid will be extended to affected businesses.

The chief minister noted that Darphal Sina was among the worst affected with floodwaters altering the river's course and submerging large parts of the village in western Maharashtra.

Fadnavis later visited flood-hit village of Ujani in Ausa taluka of Latur district in the Marathwada region, which has seen unprecedented rains in the last few days, and reaffirmed his government's commitment to help the affected people.

He interacted with farmers and also addressed them.

"I last came to the village seven years ago for the work of Jalyukt Shivar (a water conservation scheme launched by BJP government). We are going to keep all criteria aside and help farmers. We will follow norms in providing help which we usually do during droughts. The government will help farmers as well as those whose homes have suffered damage," the CM maintained.

Reconstruction or repair of damaged roads and bridges will be undertaken on priority and as per demands of people, he stated.

"We approved a sum of more than Rs 2,200 crore yesterday (as part of a relief package). We will do more to help the affected people. Infrastructure has also suffered losses and we will sanction necessary bridges and roads. The government stands with farmers and their demands will be fulfilled," Fadnavis asserted. PTI MR AW RSY