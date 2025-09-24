Fadnavis visits flood-hit Solapur, Latur districts; says no farmer will be left in distress

Solapur/Latur, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said farmers affected by flood and heavy rains will receive compensation without any restrictive criteria and no one will left in distress.

He visited flood-hit areas of Solapur district and Latur in the Marathwada region and interacted with farmers and local residents.

In Solapur in western Maharashtra, Fadnavis inspected the damage in Nimgaon and Darphal Sina villages in Madha taluka, where standing crops, livestock, homes and businesses have suffered widespread havoc.

During his interaction with local residents, he urged them to remain resilient, assuring the government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis.

"Every affected citizen will receive assistance from the government. A relief package of more than Rs 2,200 crore has already been approved by the state cabinet, and more aid will follow when needed," Fadnavis said.

The government would relax norms for compensation and extend help under the same criteria used for providing aid during drought and excessive rainfall situations, he emphasised.

He said financial assistance would cover agricultural losses, damaged homes, food supplies, roads, schools, power infrastructure and farm roads. Separate aid will be extended to affected businesses.

The chief minister noted that Darphal Sina was among the worst affected with floodwaters altering the river's course and submerging large parts of the village in western Maharashtra.

Fadnavis later visited flood-hit village of Ujani in Ausa taluka and Aurad Shahjani village in Latur district in Marathwada, which has seen unprecedented rains in the last few days.

He interacted with farmers and also addressed them.

"I last came to the village (Ujani) seven years ago for the work of Jalyukt Shivar (a water conservation scheme launched by BJP government). We are going to keep all criteria aside and help farmers. We will follow norms in providing help which we usually do during droughts. The government will help farmers as well as those whose homes have suffered damage," the CM stated.

Reconstruction or repair of damaged roads and bridges will be undertaken on priority and as per demands of people, he stated.

"We approved a sum of more than Rs 2,200 crore yesterday (as part of a relief package). We will do more to help the affected people. Infrastructure has also suffered losses and we will sanction necessary bridges and roads. The government stands with farmers and their demands will be fulfilled," Fadnavis asserted.

Ujani village is one of the worst-hit areas in Marathwada where torrential rain and cloudburst-like conditions triggered flooding. Water gushed out of riverbeds, inundating farmlands and homes, leaving behind widespread destruction in parts of Latur, one of the eight districts in the central Maharashtra region.

During his visit to Ujani, the CM declared, "No farmer will be left in distress, the government will stand firmly behind them." He was accompanied by Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, MLAs Abhimanyu Pawar, Sanjay Bansode, Rana Jagjitsinha Patil, Lok Sabha MP Omraje Nimbalkar, District Collector Varsha Thakur Ghughe, senior administrative and police officials.

The CM acknowledged that unprecedented rainfall in Latur, Dharashiv, and Beed districts (in Marathwada) has devastated standing crops, washed away fertile soil, submerged shops and houses, destroying food grains and essential goods.

"The government has already started distributing aid. Our commitment is to ensure farmers are not abandoned at this difficult time," he affirmed.

Responding to demands raised by BJP MLA Pawar, Fadnavis sanctioned key infrastructure works on the spot, including the construction of a bridge across the Terna river connecting Ausa and Tuljapur talukas, and approval for a cement road from Ujani Mod to Ujni village.

Pawar, the MLA from Ausa in Latur district, stressed that farmers need enhanced support and called for amendments in eligibility norms to ensure wider coverage of aid.

He highlighted that the calamity was of massive scale.

"In the last 30 to 40 years, such devastation has never been witnessed. Farmers have suffered massive financial blows as riverbanks have been eroded and fertile lands washed away," the ruling party legislator noted.

The Chief Minister, acknowledging the gravity of the crisis, assured villagers that the government will implement measures to compensate for damage caused by the floods.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to visit flood-affected Katgaon village in Latur district.