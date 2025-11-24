New Delhi: FAE Beauty on Monday said it has raised Rs 17 crore (USD 2 million) in a funding round led by Spring Marketing Capital, with participation from existing investors, including Titan Capital Winners Fund, Arihant Patni, and angel investors.

With this, the Mumbai-based company has raised a total of Rs 28 crore in capital so far.

"With this raise, we plan to double down on product innovation, launch new face-forward categories, and strengthen our omni-channel presence across marketplaces, quick commerce, and offline retail," Karishma Kewalramani, Founder and CEO of FAE Beauty, said.

Founded in 2019, FAE Beauty offers beauty and skincare products, focusing on inclusivity and shade diversity for Indian skin tones.

The startup claims that its eyes and lips products carry formulations for hydration and anti-pigmentation.

FAE Beauty sells its products via Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Blinkit, Tira, and offline stores currently. It competes with the likes of Maybelline, Plum, and Sugar Cosmetics.