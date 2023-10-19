Faering Capital invests USD 30 million in Vastu Housing Finance

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Vastu Housing Finance on Thursday said it raised USD 30 million (about Rs 250 crore) from Faering Capital which bought shares from existing investor Multiples Alternative Asset and others through a secondary sale.

Vastu, a digitally-enabled affordable housing finance company, has a loan book of USD 900 million, serving customers in 15 states across the country.

"We have raised USD 30 million from Faering Capital in a secondary sale from existing investors like Multiples Alternative Asset," Vastu Housing said in a statement.

The housing finance firm has lending relationship with more than 40 public and private sector banks and financial institutions, including the National Housing Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank, HSBC and others, Sandeep Menon, founder and chief executive, Vastu Housing Finance, said. PTI BEN HVA