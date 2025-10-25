Fair trade practices build foundation of thriving economy, says Goa CM Sawant

Panaji, Oct 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday noted that assurance of fair weighing scales and accurate packaging build confidence in trade and these just trade practices in turn form the foundation of a thriving economy.

He said such trust not only makes business easier but also gives consumers the peace of mind they deserve.

The chief minister was speaking during inauguration of first national conference of 'Controllers of Legal Metrology 2025' in Panaji. Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi was also present for the inauguration along with other dignitaries.

"The assurance that a weighing scale is fair or that a packaged product is accurate builds confidence in trade," Sawant maintained, adding this confidence forms the foundation of a thriving economy.

The chief minister said legal metrology may seem like a specialized field, but it lies at the heart of everyday life, "from the fuel we pump, to the food we buy, to the gold we weigh".

"Every measure matters. Every gram, every litre, every metre represents the honesty of our markets and the faith of our consumers," he insisted.

Sawant emphasised that to strength the capabilities of the state government, the Centre should consider providing to it digital secondary standard balances, CNG prover kits, and other essential equipment as per OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) standards.

Referring to the theme of the conference, 'Ease of Doing Business, Use of Digital Technology, and Consumer Awareness', the CM pointed out that digital transformation has changed the way businesses operate.

"The same change must reflect in our systems and enforcement. When departments adopt digital tools, they make compliance easier for entrepreneurs. Legal metrology can become a true partner in economic growth by making procedures simpler," he added. PTI RPS RSY