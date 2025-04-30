'fall in the standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 254.60 crore in the'

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Exide Industries on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent fall in the standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 254.60 crore in the March quarter over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 283.75 crore in the last quarter of 2023-24, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,159.42 crore, up from Rs 4,009.39 crore in Q4FY24, a year-on-year growth of 4 per cent, it said.

The company also said it delivered an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of Rs 467 crore in the previous quarter as against Rs 516 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24.

For FY 25, PAT rose by 3 per cent to Rs 1,077 crore compared to that in the financial year ended March 2024, the company said.

EBITDA margin moderated to 11.2 per cent during the quarter impacted by high raw material prices, Exide said adding prices of raw materials such as antimony, have significantly increased in the last six months, thereby impacting margins on a sequential basis.

Liquidity position remains comfortable with zero debt and high cash flow generation with cash flow from operations in FY2024-25 reported at Rs 1,298 crore, the company said.

During the March quarter, Exide said, replacement market demand for two and four-wheelers is buoyant, registering double-digit growth in the mobility business driven by our technologically advanced products and solutions.

Industrial UPS trade business benefits from the increasing demand for critical power backup solutions in multiple sectors and solar business posted double-digit growth supported by various solarization programs, it said.

However, according to the company, home-UPS business was lower than last year because of a weak season and a higher base while auto OEM business was also impacted by lower demand from vehicle manufacturers.

At the same time, industrial infra business performance has improved in the fourth quarter as order inflow and order execution is picking up in sectors like power, railways, traction etc., although after a soft performance in the last two quarters, it stated.

The company also said that its board has decided to further invest up to Rs 1200 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (ESSL), for the greenfield multi-gigawatt Lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in the country. PTI IAS MR MR