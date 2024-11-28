FarEye bags Hurun India Future Unicorn Award for last-mile logistics solutions

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Hurun India, in partnership with ASK Private Wealth, has felicitated FarEye with Future Unicorn Award in the last-mile logistics solutions category.

Advertisment

This recognition highlights FarEye's innovative approach to transforming global logistics through cutting-edge technology, optimizing last-mile deliveries, and reshaping how goods move across the globe, the tech firm said in a statement.

The award identifies high-growth companies on the cusp of becoming unicorns, it said.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication, and innovation of our team, and we are incredibly grateful to be acknowledged for our contribution to revolutionizing last-mile logistics worldwide," said FarEye co-founder Gautam Kumar. PTI DP HVA