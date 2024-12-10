Farm dialogue: Chouhan meets Haryana & Chhattisgarh farmers

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday met representatives of farmers' organisations from Haryana and Chhattisgarh and discussed various issues facing the farm sector.

Farmers representing Chhattisgarh Yuva Pragatisheel Kisan Sangh, Naugama Khap Kisan Sangathan Jind, Satrol Khap Seva Samiti Hisar, and Nandal Khap Rohtak participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, the farmers appreciated the work being done by the central government in the field of agriculture and farmers' welfare and gave some important suggestions.

"The welfare of farmers is the top priority of the central government. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the government is committed to the development of agriculture and farmers," Chouhan said on social media X after the meeting.

The meeting was part of the minister's series of dialogues with farmers and farmers' organisations that started on September 24 to understand their problems and resolve them timely. PTI LUX TRB