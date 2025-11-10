Farm experts push for higher agri R&D funding, policy overhaul in pre-budget meet

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Farm experts on Monday called for stronger policy support for the agriculture sector with enhanced funding for research work amid mounting challenges of climate change.

During a pre-budget consultation chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, more than a dozen farm experts from industry and research organisations stressed the need to further boost farm sector growth from current levels.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Choudhary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research Director General ML Jat, agri-economists and industry stakeholders participated in the meeting.

"The meeting was positive", with participants highlighting key challenges facing the farm and allied sector while demanding the government address them on a priority basis, according to sources.

Bharat Krishak Samaj Chairman Ajay Vir Jakhar said the fund allocation for research and development in agriculture has reduced in real terms over the last two decades, and emphasised the need to double the funding.

He also called for reconceptualising crop insurance, as most farmers and states remain dissatisfied with outcomes. "Consider substituting it with a crop compensation scheme/fund," he told PTI.

Jakhar also demanded a law mandating shopkeepers to report the sale of agri-inputs to state governments in real time, and imposition of import duties on MSP-declared crops to ensure landing costs do not fall below support prices.