Farmers demand employment for people affected by 2 power projects

Shimla, Aug 9 (PTI) Farmers of several Panchayats affected by Luhri and Sunni power projects of SJVN Ltd have demanded the state government provide jobs for those who lost their land in these projects.

A delegation of Luhri and Sunni hydro project-affected people led by CPIM leader and former MLA Rakesh Singha called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Friday and apprised him of their various demands that included compensation to farmers and jobs to those who lost their land in the hydro projects.

The chief minister assured full cooperation to address their concerns and said that their demands would be considered sympathetically, a statement issued here said.

He said that during the previous BJP Government, the interests of the people of the State were neglected but the current Government would take every measure to get the due rights of the State back.

Referring to 210 MW Luhri Hydro Project stage-I, 66 MW Dhaulasidh Power Project and 382 MW Sunni Power Project, he said that the jobs and local area development authority (LADA) funds were not given to the people and impact on animal husbandry was not considered.

He said that if the SJVNL would not agree on the royalty percentage sought by the Government (12 percent for first 12 years, 18 percent for 12-30 years, 30 percent for 30-40 year and returning the project to the state after 40 years), the State would acquire these projects.