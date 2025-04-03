Farmers demand return of land acquired for SEZ: Bawankule seeks status report

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said he has sought a status report regarding the demand of farmers to return their lands that were acquired for a special economic zone that did not get built.

The land in question, spread across 25 villages in Raigad district, was acquired for the SEZ by the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance. However, farmers have alleged that the company has not fulfilled any of its promises and that the land has not been utilised for the intended purpose.

"There is a demand from farmers in Raigad district for return of their land acquired for proposed MahaMumbai SEZ as it has not materialised. I have asked the district collector (of Raigad) to submit a status report. It will be discussed with the chief minister and if required a policy decision can be taken in the state cabinet meeting," Bawankule said.

"Since the SEZ has not been developed over the past 15 years, we need to verify if it has been de-notified. A copy of the de-notification, if available, must be obtained. The district collector has been asked to prepare a comprehensive report detailing the status of the acquired land, including the expectations of the affected farmers," Bawankule further said.

The minister said, based on this information and legal provisions, a proposal will be prepared to determine whether the land can be returned to the farmers.

The proposal will be submitted to the government, and a discussion could be held in the cabinet meeting, the state minister added.

The issue was recently raised in the state legislature during the Budget session, following which a meeting was convened under Bawankule's chairmanship at Mantralaya. The meeting was attended by MLA Ravi Sheth Patil, MP Dhairyasheel Patil (virtually), and affected farmers. PTI ND BNM