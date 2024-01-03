Farmers Edge, LTIMindtree launch farming-focuses innovation lab

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Digital solutions and technology company LTIMindtree on Wednesday announced its partnership with Farmers Edge to launch a farming-focused innovation lab.

The Farmers Edge Innovation Lab (FEIL) aims to educate and empower India's farmers, providing tailored solutions that enhance yields, reduce costs, and ensure a prosperous and sustainable future of agriculture, LTIMindtree said in a statement.

"Our efforts to build solutions are always focused on fostering an ecosystem where ideas and innovations flourish. With the launch of this innovation lab, our best talent and technology will revolutionise sustainable farming in India," LTIMindtree Whole-Time Director and COO Nachiket Deshpande said.

FEIL, Mumbai, aims to create a tailored setup, focusing on weather, soil, and crop cycles unique to the Indian agricultural landscape, the statement said.

"This is more than just an innovation hub, FEIL-Mumbai will provide the necessary support to the agricultural revolution, creating sustainable and efficient, data-driven solutions tailored to the specific needs of Indian farmers," Farmers Edge CEO Vibhore Arora added. PTI SM SGC MR