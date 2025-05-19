Farmers' groups support govt move to suspend Indus Water Treaty

New Delhi: A group of farmers' organisations from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on Monday extended support to the government's decision to put the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in "abeyance".

During an interaction with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here, representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-non-political) and other farmers' leaders termed it a "historic decision" and affirmed that the farming community stands with the government on the issue.

Chouhan said, "The decision to keep the treaty in abeyance is in the interest of the country and farmers. ...a comprehensive plan will be chalked out to use the Indus river water for agriculture and other purposes." He criticised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for signing the treaty despite opposition from experts.

"At that time, Nehru not only gave water to Pakistan but also Rs 83 crore funds," Chouhan said, adding that even former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had opposed the treaty in Parliament.

The IWT, signed in 1960, is a landmark agreement between India and Pakistan on sharing the waters of the Indus River system. The treaty was suspended following a major terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

During Monday's event, Chouhan also felicitated Punjab farmer Goma Singh from Hussainiwala village on the India-Pakistan border for vacating his house for army personnel during combat.

Agriculture secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and ICAR ( Indian Council of Agricultural Research) director general M L Jat were also present at the event.