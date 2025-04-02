Farmers in UP can sell crops at MSP from home till June 30

Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh farmers can now participate in the government procurement process of pulses and oilseeds directly from their homes under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) which began on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, this initiative allows farmers to sell their crops to the government at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) until June 30.

Rohit Jaiman, the state head of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED), stated that payments will be processed within three working days and deposited into the farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Purchase centres are being set up in crop-producing districts to facilitate the procurement process.

"For detailed information, farmers can contact the helpline number 18002101222," Jaiman stated. He emphasised that the central and the state governments are jointly implementing this special scheme.

Under the scheme, the MSP for tur (pigeon pea) has been fixed at Rs 7,550 per quintal, for gram (chickpea) at Rs 5,650 per quintal, for lentil (masoor) at Rs 6,700 per quintal and for mustard at Rs 5,950 per quintal. PTI CDN HVA