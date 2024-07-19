Farmers should do natural farming on part of land; govt to give subsidies for initial losses: Chouhan

Lucknow: Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday asked farmers to carry out natural farming in at least one part of their farms and the government will give subsidies for their crop losses for initial two years.

In the initial two years, when farmers practice natural farming, the yield will be less and in such a situation the government will give subsidies, Chouhan said at a programme on natural farming here.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present at the programme -- 'Praakritik kheti ki vigyaan par kshetreey paraamarsh karyakram'.

"While fulfilling the prime minister's dream of saving mother earth from chemicals, we will try our best to ensure that in the coming times, farmers do chemical-free farming, so that the coming generations remain healthy," Chouhan said.

He said that farmers will get 1.5 times more price by selling grains, fruits and vegetables grown through natural farming.

The Union minister also said that laboratories will be set up in the agricultural universities of the country to facilitate research on natural farming, which will help in filling the food reserves of the country.

At least one crore farmers will be made aware about natural farming so that they can go to every corner of the country and promote it, he said, adding that the central government will carry out a nation-wide awareness campaign in consultation with all the stakeholders.

In his address, Gujarat Governor Devvrat said natural farming requires less water and is very beneficial for farmers.