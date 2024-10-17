Farmers suggest creating model farm to showcase farming profitable in small piece of land: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A group of farmers on Thursday suggested the government to create a model farm giving information on ways to make farming profitable even in one to two-and-half acres land.

Advertisment

These suggestions were made to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a weekly interaction with the farmers and farm bodies here at the Pusa campus.

"Farmers also gave examples of farmers doing profitable farming in one-acre farms," an official statement said.

They discussed providing water, use of fertilizers, making the soil healthy, problems due to losses in natural disasters, closure of sugar mills and problems of stray animals, etc.

Advertisment

Farmers have also given suggestions for promoting Srianna (millets).

The Union Minister promised to consider the suggestions seriously and try to resolve them.

He said the matters related to the state government will be sent to the states and the departments will take action on the matters of the central government.

Advertisment

Chouhan also thanked Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for taking the decision to buy all 23 crops at the declared minimum support price. PTI LUX DR