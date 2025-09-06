Farmers to get daytime power supply in Rajasthan by 2027: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said farmers in the state will receive daytime electricity supply by 2027.

Inaugurating the Shri Parashuram Gyanpeeth built by the Vipra Foundation here, Sharma said significant steps have been taken to make Rajasthan self-reliant in the energy sector. "Our farmers will be annadata as well as urjadata," he said.

According to an official statement, Sharma said his government has acted firmly against paper leak cases that plagued the youth under the previous regime. He reiterated that four lakh government jobs will be provided in five years, fulfilling a key promise made to young people.

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" to make Rajasthan a leading and developed state. PTI AG TRB