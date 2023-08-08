Farmers to receive compensation for crop losses due to floods by Sept 7: Haryana Deputy CM

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said farmers whose crops were damaged in the recent floods will receive compensation in their bank accounts by September 7.

Advertisment

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader said compensation will be given after assessing the damage to crops in the recent floods.

Due to erosion of land, crops have not only been damaged, but also a large amount of silt has accumulated in their fields at some places, he said.

"In the interest of such affected farmers, the state government is preparing a new policy, under which the silt/sand collected in the farmer's field will be auctioned, in which one-third of the amount received up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to the farmer and two-thirds will be deposited in the government's account," he said.

Advertisment

This policy will benefit both the farmer and the government, he said, adding that Haryana will be the first state in the country to implement this policy.

Chautala said crops in about 4.08 lakh acres have been affected due to floods in the state. "If a farmer has not yet uploaded the report on his crop damage on the e-Kshatipurti portal yet, then it must be done by August 18," he said.

He further said once the reports are received, they will be assessed and by September 7, the compensation amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of the affected farmers.

Advertisment

Chautala said 475 houses were completely damaged in the state, of which claims for 108 houses have been settled.

He said more than 1,324 roads have been damaged in Haryana and losses are expected to be around Rs 338 crore.

Chautala, who holds the portfolio of revenue and disaster management, said 47 people have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents and Rs 1.6 crore has been provided to the next of kin of 40 deceased so far. The assistance amount will be transferred to the kin of other deceased soon, he said.

Advertisment

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise and taxation portfolio, said between April and July, collections for Goods and Services Tax (GST), Value-Added Tax (VAT) and excise duties stood at Rs 23,108 crore, as against Rs 19,133 crore during the corresponding period of the last year, registering an increase of 20.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the Opposition's allegations that at least 41 of 100 questions in two papers -- one on Saturday for 'Group 56' and another on Sunday for 'Group 57' for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) -- for recruitment to Group C and D posts in Haryana being found to be same, he said he will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and urge that this be viewed seriously.

"The paper setters are different, still questions were similar. This is a matter of concern," he said.

He further said the intentions of the state government regarding holding exams and recruiting youth are clean and clear. "We want to clear the backlog, make appointments and fill vacant posts," the JJP leader said.

"Similar questions raise a particular view regarding the Haryana staff selection commission," he said, adding that the commission should increase its efficiency and should not let such an incident take place again. PTI SUN TRB MR