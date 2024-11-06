Farmers will get uninterrupted supply of DAP fertiliser: Haryana agri minister

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) The Haryana government is fully prepared to meet the demand for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) during the Rabi season, state Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said on Wednesday.

He emphasized that "no acre of land will be left unsown" and farmers will get uninterrupted supply of DAP fertiliser.

Rana said the state government plans to bring a total of 46,495 metric tonnes (MT) of DAP in Haryana between November 3 and November 11. This supply schedule includes daily arrivals, with distribution arranged to meet the seasonal demand of the crucial fertilizer for wheat and other Rabi crops, he said in an official statement.

Notably, opposition Congress leaders in the state have alleged that farmers in several parts of Haryana are grappling with a DAP fertiliser shortage but the government has failed to take appropriate steps to address the issue.

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a state-level panchayat in Kurukshetra on Tuesday and protested the alleged shortage of DAP fertiliser, 'tardy' paddy procurement and police cases being registered over stubble burning.

Giving information about the current stock of DAP, Rana said the state has a stock of 28,670 tonnes of DAP till November 6. Continuous distribution is going on to deliver the fertilizer to the farmers on time, he said.

Outlining the government's preparedness, the minister said about 70 per cent of the total demand for DAP for the Rabi season has already been met. The season commences from September 24 and continues till March 25, and the government is constantly working to ensure the continuous availability of fertilizers during this period, he said.

Rana appealed to the farmers to avoid panic buying and buy DAP only as per their requirement so that the supply chain remains balanced. PTI SUN MR