Farmery expands into fresh produce, strengthens farm-to-fork portfolio

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Food retail startup Farmery announced on Thursday its expansion into the fruits and vegetables segment, broadening its existing portfolio of dairy products and pantry essentials in a move to capture a larger share of the country's growing sustainable food market.

The company, founded by Kamakshi Nagar, emphasises chemical residue-free produce and transparent supply chain practices, allowing customers to trace their food from farm to fork.

"We are not only offering farm fresh produce but also empowering communities and reducing our environmental footprint," Nagar said in a statement.

The expansion comes amid increasing consumer demand for sustainable and traceable food options in India's urban centres.

Farmery's business model involves direct sourcing from farmers, which the company says helps ensure quality control while supporting local agricultural communities. The company's traceability feature, which lets customers track their food's journey from source to delivery, addresses growing consumer concerns about food safety and agricultural practices. Farmery did not disclose financial details of the expansion or specific growth targets for the new product line. PTI LUX DR