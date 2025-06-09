Fast track portal for industrialists to be launched in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch 'FastTrack Punjab Portal', aimed at ensuring all required approvals to investors within 45 days of filling applications.

"These reforms are not the end, rather they are the beginning of a movement... where ease of doing business becomes a culture, not a slogan," Mann said in a statement.

Punjab has always been a land of courage, enterprise, and resilience and now, it stands ready to lead India's industrial resurgence with the same spirit, said Mann.

Mann said the state government is replacing discretion with discipline, delay with digital, and confusion with clarity.

He said from getting approvals in a maximum of 45 days to eliminating red tape, Punjab's system is no longer reactive; it is proactive, precise, and professional.

Mann said whether an industrialist was a startup founder, a conglomerate, or a first-time entrepreneur, Punjab welcomes him not just with incentives, but with integrity and intention.

The officers of the state government are no longer just regulators but they will act as facilitators, he said, adding that escalation mechanisms ensure that when there is silence, there is action and no investor will ever feel unheard or stuck.

Compliance has been made intelligent, powered by self-declaration, enabled by digital scrutiny, and backed by legal certainty, he said.

Mann said the state government is investing in industrial parks, unlocking land potential, enabling lease-to-freehold policy, and creating new avenues to monetise industrial assets.

A Rs 200 crore infrastructure fund has been established to ensure that last-mile gaps within industrial focal points do not derail expansions of industrialists, he said. PTI CHS TRB TRB